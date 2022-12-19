Uncategorized
‘The Harder They Come’ Now a Musical Play
Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 12/23/22

The Harder They Come, both the film and its soundtrack, helped bring reggae to an international audience.

2022_1220_harder_they_come_600x300_AFifty years ago, The Harder They Come, a film written by Perry Henzell, which he wrote with Trevor D. Rhone was released in Jamaica. It would go on to become one of the most influential films from the Caribbean. Justine Henzell, the daughter of the late director is now working to bring a stage adaptation of the project to life.

Suzan-Lori Parks, the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright of Topdog/Underdog is adapting the film into a musical, incorporating many of the songs from the original film, adding some other classic songs, and composing some new ones.
The production is scheduled to open at the Public Theater in New York City this coming March.

The coveted lead role of Ivan will be played by Natey Jones. His previous credits include the role of Peter Tosh in the Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up.

In 2020, the soundtrack for The Harder They Come became the first reggae album to be selected by the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. Rolling Stone magazine also ranked the album the 174th best of all-time.

