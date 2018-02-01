Uncategorized
‘The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,’ says NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 01/26/20

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

ormer NBA player Kobe Bryant

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning.  He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary:  five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals.  But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.  He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. The father of four is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters Natalia, Bianka and their infant Capri, who was born in July 2019.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Women were unstoppable winning several Grammys this time around

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Pictures by Shola @ Bill Jones Photos, Caribrpress, Entertainment, 01/27/20

Koffee takes Grammy by surprise with Reggae Album, Rapture

L. Johnson, CaribPress, Grammy Awards, Reggae Music, 01/26/20

‘The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,’ says NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 01/26/20

OWN hosts event for ‘Cherish the Day’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 01/24/20

All The Red Carpet Looks At The Annual AAFCA Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photos by Royalty Images, Caribpress, Event, 01/24/20

Street closures finalized for 92nd Oscars

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, 01/24/20

‘Getting a Grammy means we are getting across to the people with the Rastafari message,’ says Julian Marley

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Interview, 01/23/20

‘Harriet’ star Cynthia Erivo to perform at Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/23/20

‘Frozen 2′ releases on DVD and Blu-ray

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/23/20

Caribbean Immigrants will be able to identify origin for first time on U.S. Census Form

CaribPR Wire, 01/23/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in