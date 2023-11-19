The Nintendo Switch console is the most in-demand Black Friday

New research has revealed the most in-demand item that each state wants to buy during Black Friday with the Nintendo Switch taking the top spot.

The research conducted by coupon site DealDrop.com analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most in-demand item in each state during the Black Friday period and in relation to common Black Friday search terms.

The analysis revealed that the Nintendo Switch console had the highest number of states searching for it above any other item during this sale period, at thirteen. These states include Florida, Delaware, Arkansas and Ohio.

One of many Apple products to make the list, the iPad was the second most in-demand item ahead of Black Friday with eleven states searching for it more than any other item, including New Jersey, California, Kentucky and Utah.

A total of ten states are searching for Sony’s Playstation 5 the most, the third highest number in the research. States searching for Playstation 5 the most include South Carolina, Alaska, Missouri and Oregon.

Another console makes the list with the Xbox Series X ranking as the fourth most in-demand item across America this Black Friday. A total of five states searched for the Xbox Series X more than any other item with those states being Nebraska, Colorado, Massachusetts, Idaho and Kansas.

The second most popular Apple item on the list and the fifth most popular overall, is the Apple Watch. A total of three states searched for it more than any other item – Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas.

The Dyson Airwrap proved to be the most in-demand item in two states across the US; Connecticut and Washington state. The item has gone viral on TikTok over the last year, with the hashtag #DysonAirwrap amassing 3.2 billion views on the platform.

The Apple MacBook was also the most in-demand item in two states with those states being New Hampshire and Iowa. The MacBook can come in two forms – MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Four items were the most in-demand item in one state each respectively. A Garmin watch was the most searched for item in Rhode Island, Apple AirPods were the most searched for item in Minnesota, the Google Nest was the most in-demand item in New York and the Apple iPhone which comes in several models, was the most popular item in New Hampshire.