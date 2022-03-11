“The Santa Clauses” to premiere on Disney+

The Disney+ Original series will premiere with two episodes on Disney+ on November 16.

The cast and creative team from the Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses” celebrated with a festive premiere event at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

Series stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Devin Bright, Rupali Redd along with guest cast Laura San Giacomo and Eric Lloyd, walked the carpet. Executive producers of “The Santa Clauses” Jack Burditt, Jason Winer, Richard Baker, Kevin Hench and Jon Radler, were also in attendance.

Adding to the holiday spirit, the premiere hosted an on-site toy collection event for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, benefitting the Marine Toys for Tots Program. Attendees of the premiere were asked to bring a toy to donate to children in need. The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive aims to deliver toys, hope, and joy where it’s needed most during the holiday season. The 75-year relationship between Disney and Toys for Tots dates back to the program’s beginnings, when Walt Disney and his studio artists personally designed the Toys for Tots train logo that is still used to this day.

For more information on how to join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, visit www.disney.com/toydrive.

The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by 20th Television and will premiere with two episodes on Disney+ on November 16.