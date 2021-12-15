Photo Galleries
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ premieres in Los Angeles
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 12/17/21

Featuring writer and the film releases in select theaters on December 25th and on Apple TV+ January 14th.

Director Joel Coen and cast members Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, and Alex Hassell were in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Oscar-winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play the devious, ill-fated “Macbeth” and “Lady Macbeth” in this  reimagining of the classic Shakespearean tale which is portrayed in black-and-white cinematography.

Macbeth, the original tragedy by Shakespeare that dramatizes the psychological effects of political ambition finds the general and his loyal wife older and warier, desperately striving against a merciless ticking clock as they attempt to seize upon a final opportunity for power. In the chaos that ensues, their grasp on the throne unravels, terror mounts and regret enshrouds every inch of their wretched world.

Co-starring Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling and Bertie Carvel the film releases in select theaters on December 25th  and on Apple TV+ January 14th.

Photos courtesy of Apple TV+

Click HERE to watch the trailer.

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ premieres in Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 12/17/21

Reggae Legend Flies to Zion

Marjel Mcfaddn - Paraiso Music, CaribPress, Music, Orbituary, 12/17/21

Omicron in California: Officials Push Booster Shots to Stem Rise in Variant Cases

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, CaribPress, COVID-19 News, 12/17/21

Will Smith and Denzel Washington battle for Best Actor

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, award show, 12/15/21

On the Record: California Continues to Lead the Fight Against COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom | Special to California Black Media Partners, CaribPress, COVID-19, 12/15/21

Tiffany Haddish and Nicolas Cage team up for new drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Entertainment, 12/15/21

LAUSD’s community could be more susceptible to the coronavirus with unvaccinated students on campus

Staff writer, City News Service, Health, 12/14/21

Black Uhuru Founder Garth Dennis Dies at 72

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 12/11/21

Dr. Anthony Fauci says 3rd shot may soon be a requirement

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 12/09/21

Jussie Smollett is found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 12/09/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in