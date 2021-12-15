‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ premieres in Los Angeles

Featuring writer and the film releases in select theaters on December 25th and on Apple TV+ January 14th.

Director Joel Coen and cast members Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, and Alex Hassell were in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Oscar-winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play the devious, ill-fated “Macbeth” and “Lady Macbeth” in this reimagining of the classic Shakespearean tale which is portrayed in black-and-white cinematography.

Macbeth, the original tragedy by Shakespeare that dramatizes the psychological effects of political ambition finds the general and his loyal wife older and warier, desperately striving against a merciless ticking clock as they attempt to seize upon a final opportunity for power. In the chaos that ensues, their grasp on the throne unravels, terror mounts and regret enshrouds every inch of their wretched world.

Co-starring Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling and Bertie Carvel the film releases in select theaters on December 25th and on Apple TV+ January 14th.

Photos courtesy of Apple TV+

Click HERE to watch the trailer.