The U.S. box office takes a hit

The global box office was already in a state of free fall as countries including China and Italy shut down cinemas and suspend all releases and now the U.S. box office has pushed several films scheduled for release. Take a look at the list below:

“Blue Story” (Universal)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“Mulan” (Disney)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“F9” (Universal)

Original release date: May 22, 2020 (wide)

New date: April 2, 2021

“A Quiet Place: Part II” (Paramount)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (Sony)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: Aug. 7, 2020

“No Time to Die” (MGM)

Original release date: April 10, 2020 (wide)

New date: Nov. 25, 2020

“Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

Original release date: May 1, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD