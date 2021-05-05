‘The Underground Railroad’ features a star studded cast

Nigerian actor Chukwudi Iwuji and South African actress Thuso Mbedu are some of the thespians who can be seen in Barry Jenkins latest series which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

Jenkins, who won the Academy Award for “Moonlight” is bringing the book to the small screen and directing ten episodes of “The Underground Railroad,” Whitehead’s book, which chronicles the life of a teenage slave named Cora (Thuso Mbedu), who flees the Georgia plantation where she was born. After escaping the plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Traveling from Georgia to South Carolina to North Carolina to Tennessee to Indiana, Cora tries to elude bounty hunters, informers and lynch mobs — with help, along the way, from a few dedicated “railroad” workers, both black and white, willing to risk their lives to save hers.

Also starring Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray and Will Poulter,“The Underground Railroad” will premiere on May 14 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Check out the trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGJo5HOIOf8