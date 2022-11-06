The Walking Dead exhibition opens in New York

Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) and AMC Networks are partnering to present Living with The Walking Dead, a major exhibition devoted to the groundbreaking series The Walking Dead as it enters its final season.

Opening this Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Museum in Astoria, Queens, the exhibition will explore key aspects of the show’s origins, production, and impact. The exhibition will be accompanied by multiple screening series and other public events over a six-month span, closing on January 1, 2023.

“It’s wonderful to be once again partnering with AMC Networks, this time to present an exhibition devoted to the long-running original series The Walking Dead,” said Carl Goodman, MoMI Executive Director. “More than just a television show, it is a cultural phenomenon that is adored by legions of fans, who celebrate the innovative, engaging, and immersive world that its makers have built, and for its diverse cast of characters. The exhibition will bleed outward from our temporary exhibitions gallery and into our theaters, classrooms, and other public spaces.”

The exhibition Living with The Walking Dead, in the Museum’s third-floor changing exhibitions gallery, will probe the issues at the heart of the series: the related threats of the murderous undead and the collapse of the social order. It will explore the cinematic and literary antecedents of The Walking Dead, including its origin in Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, and present the unique innovations that the AMC Networks series has contributed, with its wide-ranging story of survival, diverse cast of characters, and devoted legion of fans. The exhibition will include original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts, and a wealth of prosthetic makeup material.

The Walking Dead premiered on Halloween night in 2010 as the #1 cable series launch of all time and is the most-watched series in cable history. It was the first cable series to become the #1 show in all of television, including broadcast, a rank it held for five consecutive years. The series has also given life to a vibrant and expanding content universe that currently includes Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, two spinoffs planned for 2023, and the forthcoming episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Produced by AMC Studios, The Walking Dead, one of the most powerful franchises in the history of television, which currently has more than 50 million social followers and fans across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, a thriving presence in gaming, The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe coffee-table book, and a variety of other extensions through which this passionate fan community connects with stories and characters unlike anything else on television.

Pictured: Danai Gurira as Michonne in THE WALKING DEAD/ Photo credit: Gene Page/AMC