“This is not a decision we took lightly,” says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the pandemic of the new Chinese coronavirus Covid-19 in the world.

“A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease. An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus emerges and spreads around the world, and most people do not have immunity.” — World Health Organization.

COVID-19 is a new disease that is distinct from other SARS, MERS and influenza and in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that people should refrain from elbow bumps while greeting someone.

Explaining the rationale behind the suggestion, Tedros said that doing elbow bumps puts one into the range of one meter, thereby increasing the chances of people infected with the COVID-19 transmitting the disease. He further added that when he greets people these days he puts his hand on his heart.

“We have made this assessment for two main reasons: first, because of the speed and scale of transmission.”

Almost 125,000 cases have now been reported to WHO, from 118 countries and territories. In the past two weeks, the number of cases reported outside China has increased almost 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has almost tripled.

There are still 77 countries and territories with no reported cases, and 55 countries and territories that have reported 10 cases or less.

WHO is working to support all countries and have shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 57 countries, published an R&D roadmap, with a set of core protocols for how studies should be done and published a comprehensive package of technical guidance.

WHO has also had more than 176,000 enrollments in our COVID training courses on OpenWHO and are working with the World Economic Forum and the International Chambers of Commerce to engage the private sector and have a critical preparedness, readiness and response actions for COVID-19

Countries should prepare to respond to different public health scenarios, recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing cases and outbreaks of COVID-19. Each country should assess its risk and rapidly implement the necessary measures at the appropriate scale to reduce both COVID-19 transmission and economic, public and social impacts.