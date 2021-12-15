Tiffany Haddish and Nicolas Cage team up for new drama

Starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, who also serves as producer, Neil Patrick Harris, and Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish, the film follows a cash-strapped character called Nic Cage (played by Cage himself) who agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin

Tiffany Haddish plays Vivian, a CIA operative in the comedy, action film which is directed by Tom Gormican.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

