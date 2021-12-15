Uncategorized
Tiffany Haddish and Nicolas Cage team up for new drama
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Entertainment, 12/15/21

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

287282b3-f593-406f-b591-b9182f083675Starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, who also serves as producer, Neil Patrick Harris, and Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish, the film follows a cash-strapped character called Nic Cage (played by Cage himself) who agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin

Tiffany Haddish plays  Vivian, a CIA operative in the comedy, action film which is directed by Tom Gormican.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

Click here to watch the trailer.

 

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Will Smith and Denzel Washington battle for Best Actor

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, award show, 12/15/21

On the Record: California Continues to Lead the Fight Against COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom | Special to California Black Media Partners, CaribPress, COVID-19, 12/15/21

Tiffany Haddish and Nicolas Cage team up for new drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Entertainment, 12/15/21

LAUSD’s community could be more susceptible to the coronavirus with unvaccinated students on campus

Staff writer, City News Service, Health, 12/14/21

Black Uhuru Founder Garth Dennis Dies at 72

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 12/11/21

Dr. Anthony Fauci says 3rd shot may soon be a requirement

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 12/09/21

Jussie Smollett is found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 12/09/21

Idris Elba joins the voice cast of ‘Sonic 2′

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/09/21

Nommo Awards to take place in DC

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 12/09/21

Influential Bassist and Producer Robbie Shakespeare is Dead

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 12/09/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in