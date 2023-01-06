Listening Room
T-Boz and Chilli featured in new documentary
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/28/23

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, TLC consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

TLC04090

For the first time, T-Boz and Chilli and other music industry colleagues detail their story and lives in how they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, TLC consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Having sold over 85 million records worldwide, the group enjoyed success, scoring nine top-ten hits and winning over 35 major awards including Video of the Year Award for “Waterfalls” Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles “Creep“, “Waterfalls“, “No Scrubs“, and “Unpretty.” Accolades include nine top-ten hits, four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five Soul Train Music Awards.

However the glow of success was accompanied by darkness, controversy and tragedy, as TLC balanced worldwide fame and massive notoriety against internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy, and illness. When Left Eye died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future but also felt abandoned by the entertainment industry despite iconic achievements. Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, forging a new path to success, including launching their new #HotSummerNights tour.

Lifetime will air Crazy, Sexy, Cool: The TLC Story and TLC Forever Together on June 3 and 4.

Categories: Listening Room

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Trailer releases for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Los Angeles Gears Up for Extreme Heat

Mark Hedin | EMS, Carib Press, News, 06/01/23

Logo Celebrates Pride Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Cannabis and Kids: California Assembly Advances Bill to Address Pediatric Poisonings

Antonio Ray Harvey| CBM, Carib Press, Cannabis News, Politics, 05/31/23

T-Boz and Chilli featured in new documentary

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/28/23

American Black Film Festival announces its 2023 Talks Series lineup

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/28/23

‘The Boogeyman’ premieres in Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/28/23

Fighting Homelessness: New White House Effort Zooms in on California

Lila Brown | CBM, Carib Press, News, 05/27/23

New Legal Standards: California Takes Steps to Crack Down on Housing Discrimination

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, Carib Press, Housing, Politics, 05/26/23

Legendary Soul Producer Thom Bell Has Died

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 05/25/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in