‘Top Chef’ leads this year’s CCA nominations

The show earned nods in five categories including Best Competition Series, Best Culinary Show, and Best Ensemble Cast.

CCA, the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists and the nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT today unveiled the nominees for the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

“Top Chef” leads this year’s nominations, earning nods in five categories including Best Competition Series, Best Culinary Show, and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, with Padma Lakshmi earning nominations for Best Show Host and Female Star of the Year. Netflix leads the networks, having projects recognized in 20 categories.

Actors, comedians and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar will host the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards which returns to an in-person ceremony and gala taking place on June 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Given its ongoing popularity across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other platforms, it’s clear that unscripted programming is deserving of special recognition by the Critics Choice Association,” said Ed Martin, President of the Critics Choice Association’s TV Branch. “The exciting programs and diverse personalities selected by our five nominating committees represent the best that this multi-faceted genre has to offer. The fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards ceremony promises to be our most exciting yet.”

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 and recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.