Top U.S. cities to Commemorate Black History Month

With Black History Month celebrations taking place across the United States, Black social commentators at ThatSister have compiled a list of U.S cities on TripAdvisor where people can learn about both Black culture and history.

New York City, NY

Visitors to New York City can learn about this crucial stop on the Underground Railroad – a route for slaves to escape to free states – with the NYC Slavery and Underground Railway Walking Tour that is available all year. For those interested in Black culture, there are areas such as Archie Spigner Park and the Sandy Ground Community and Historical Society. While those wishing to learn more about the experiences of Black Americans can visit places like the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, located in Harlem, and Louis Armstrong’s house, in Queens.

Washington, D.C.

Home to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture as well as the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Washington D.C is rich in Black history. Visitors interested in the history of the abolition of slavery can visit the Anacostia Community Museum and the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. For a more cultural perspective, the African American Heritage Trail includes more than 200 significant local sites relating to Black history.

New Orleans, LA

Known as the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans’ connections to Black history and culture are clear in its musical background. The city is home to museums like the African American Museum, Le Musee de f.p.c. and the Backstreet Cultural Museum. There is also the Whitney Plantation, a historic house museum dedicated to the experiences of enslaved Africans.

Los Angeles, CA

From the founding of the city in 1781, Los Angeles is considered by many to be one of the most diverse cities in the world. L.A is home to the California African American Museum which was the first of its type to be supported by a state instead of private ownership. Visitors can also explore the Museum of African American Art, The Underground Museum and the African American Firefighter Museum. For those wanting to learn about famous Black Americans, visitors can walk through Biddy Mason Park, Leimert Park or down Obama Boulevard before visiting the residence of Hattie McDaniel.

Boston, MA

Boston is a perfect choice for history lovers as the city is rich in Black history. Another stop along the Underground Railroad, Boston also had a thriving community of abolitionists in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Visitors can learn about the significance of this neighborhood while on the 1.6-mile Black Heritage Trail that passes by the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial and ends at the Museum of African American History. There are more than fifteen pre-Civil War structures and historical sites along the trail, including schools and churches from Boston’s Black history. Black history across the U.S is represented with museums and heritage trails in many cities. From the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, Georgia to the Houston Museum of African American Culture in Texas, Black History Month can be commemorated in several ways.

ThatSister compiled reviews from TripAdvisor and information on museums and attractions from washington.org, Thrillist, neworleans.com, discoverlosangeles.com and boston.gov.