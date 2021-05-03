Trailer debuts for Michael B. Jordan’s latest film

Based on Tom Clancy’s book “Without Remorse,” it stars Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) and Lauren London and follows a Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.

This explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe, is written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Directed by Stefano Sollima, it releases on Prime Video April 30th.

In the film, Jordan plays Sr. Chief John Kelly who is on a mission to take down the assassins who killed his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Turner-Smith), Kelly’s mission exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

The film marks Lauren London’s return to the big screen since losing her partner rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed 2 years ago in Los Angeles. Her previous credits include the film “ATL,” where she starred opposite actor and recording artist, Tip “TI” Harris and “This Christmas” with Loretta Devine, Idris Elba and Regina King.

The British actress Turner-Smith made her screen debut alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Lena Waithe’s Universal Pictures drama “Queen & Slim” which was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Check out the trailer: