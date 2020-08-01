Trailer released for David Oyelowo’s “Peter Rabbit 2″

Written, directed and produced by Will Gluck, the film opens in theaters April 3.

Sony Pictures is giving fans a glimpse of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”

The studio shared a first official trailer for the film Wednesday featuring James Corden as the voice of Peter Rabbit and David Oyelowo as Percy.

Based on the books by Beatrix Potter, this family adventure drama is a follow up to the 2018 film, “Peter Rabbit,” and it follows the lovable rogue of rabbits who have created a makeshift family, but are still clearly up to more mischief.

Written, directed and produced by Will Gluck, the film opens in theaters April 3. Check out the trailer below: