Trailer released for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s latest drama

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for the musical extravaganza,”In The Heights.”

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Jon M. Chau (“Crazy Rich Asians”), from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who wrote the book for the original Broadway show), the film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco. Miranda wrote the first incarnation of “In the Heights” his sophomore year at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Set in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, it’s based on the Tony-winning musical and tells the story of an immigrants’ son and his colorful community over the course of three eventful day. It soars into theaters summer 2020.

Check out the trailer below: