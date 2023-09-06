‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe the film which follows the crew on a mission to save the world is out in theaters.

Returning to the action and spectacle that has captured moviegoers around the world, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure in the existing battle for earth.

Set in 1994, Brooklyn, Anthony Ramos (Noah) plays an ex-military electronics expert who lives with his mother Breanna (Lauren Vélez) and his 11 year-old brother Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez). It’s a daily struggle for the trio, as Kris is fighting sickle cell disease and has mounting health care costs.

Relief comes with Reek, a character played by rapper Tobe Nwigwe, who shares a money-making scheme with Noah which involves stealing a car. It’s an action that throws Noah into the thrones of the Transformers world and together, with museum researcher Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), they combine forces against a planet killer to defend their adopted home and embark on a mission to save both their planets.

“Reek is a sort of Robin Hood,” chimes Nwigwe. “He loves his friends and families, but has ways that are not necessarily smiled upon in society, but he means well and is a phenomenal character and friend.”

It’s a pleasant crowd pleaser and loyal fans of the franchise won’t be disappointed. Hip-hop aficionados will also enjoy the kudos to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Brooklyn, known for its lyrical prowess, produced influential artists like Wu-Tang Clan, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and Mos Def and the film’s soundtrack is full of plenty of hip-hop classics.

