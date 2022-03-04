Uncategorized
Travel on the Rise: LAX reports an increase in domestic travel
CNS, Travel,, 04/04/22

Overall, there were 3.1% more passengers in February compared to January.

Caribbean travelLOS ANGELES (CNS) – More than 4 million people traveled through LAX in February, a 150% increase from the same month last year, which the airport attributes to Los Angeles hosting the Super Bowl and an increase in people traveling compared to earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

February’s 4.080 million travelers included 3.336 million on domestic flights and 744,454 on international flights, accounting for a 228.8% increase in international travelers compared to the same month the previous year and a 139.4% increase in domestic travel.

“A boost from the Super Bowl and a greater demand for travel as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an increase in the number of guests using LAX in February,” said Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci.

“We anticipate continued improvement in our passenger numbers in March, based on data from the Transportation Security Administration, and we are looking forward to very busy spring and summer travel seasons.”

February also saw more travelers at LAX than the previous month, despite January having three more days. Domestic travel at LAX was nearly 8% higher in February than January, but international travel decreased 14.2%.

Overall, there were 3.1% more passengers in February compared to January.

Despite the increase in travel during February, the month still saw fewer travelers than February 2020, a month before stay-at-home orders were issued in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That month, more than 5.8 million travelers passed through LAX.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Travel on the Rise: LAX reports an increase in domestic travel

CNS, Travel,, 04/04/22

Omar Epps: ‘The Devil You Know is about brotherhood, redemption and morality’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 04/03/22

Calif. Reparations Task Force: Lineage, Not Race, to Determine Who Gets Payments

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, News, 03/30/22

California Assembly Approves Constitutional Amendment Abolishing “Involuntary Servitude

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, News, 03/29/22

Anthony Anderson is honored for his achievements in the film and television

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/28/22

“Somebody needs to do a wellness check with Will Smith,” says Akbar Gbajabiamila

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/28/22

FDA To Authorize Second COVID Booster Shot

Staff writer, Health, 03/28/22

Oscars 2022 Highlights

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Pictures courtesy of A.M.P.A.S., Caribpress Newsmagazine, Event, entertainment, 03/27/22

Oscars Countdown: What You Need To Know About The Upcoming Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photos by Royalty Images/A.M.P.A.S., Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/26/22

Lashana Lynch Wins the EE Rising Star Award

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, Videos, 03/25/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in