Triathlon raises $1.25 million for the pediatric cancer research

The Triathlon is donating $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu and $2,500 to the Shark Fund for the Malibu Middle/Upper Schools.

The Malibu Triathlon, presented by Super League Triathlon, wrapped its 38th annual swim-bike-run race weekend with two days of racing that raised more than $1.25 million for the pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Over the race weekend, the Malibu Triathlon, its athletes and volunteers exemplified their commitment to both the Malibu community and charitable causes.

The Malibu Triathlon, an annual tradition and the world’s largest fundraising triathlon, welcomed more than 4,000 athletes who tested their fitness over the weekend. To support the incredible athletes, more than 800 volunteers pitched in to help make the Triathlon an overwhelming success and a true community effort.

The $1.25 million raised for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles brought the total funds raised by the race since 2007 to more than $18 million. In addition to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the Triathlon was proud to welcome charitable teams that raised money for foundations like the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, the Andrew Todd Memorial Water Polo Scholarship at Mira Costa High School, the Surf Rider Foundation and Team TBG.

“This year’s race weekend was an amazing example of athletes from all over the area coming together to support worthy causes,” said Malibu Triathlon race director Brennan Lindner. “From watching the world’s best triathletes on Saturday, to the support for CHLA from our celebrity athletes and seeing the way the Malibu community rallied around the race throughout the weekend, we could not be more proud. We’re so thankful to our partners at the City of Malibu for their collaboration in making this one of our best race weekends yet.”

Each year, the Malibu Triathlon welcomes some of Hollywood’s biggest names to the race with Diplo, Chace Crawford, Daniela Ruah, Timothy Olyphant, Ben Higgins and more competing in this year’s race. Mark Feuerstein and son Frisco won the male relay team coming in at 1:13:30, while Anna Hutchison won the all woman individual coming in at 1:28:15.

