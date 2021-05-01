Tribeca Fest unveils Juneteenth lineup

From the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award, a Black Filmmaker Foundation Panel to films that include director Mobolaji Olambiwonnu’s documentary “Ferguson Rises,” “She Paradise,” “Stateless,” “Guardians of the River” and Nneka Onuorah’s documentary about discrimination in Nigeria “The Legend of the Underground,” Tribeca Fest has unveiled its Juneteenth lineup programming line-up.

Tribeca, which will celebrate its 20th year June 9 – 20, will screen several films about racial equality, from Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) filmmaker teams.

Stacey Abrams will be the recipient of a new award, The Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award, named for the famed performer, actor, activist and civil rights leader. The Belafonte Award recognizes individuals who have used storytelling and the arts to enact change in their communities and Abrams is being honored for her commitment to fighting against injustices through her work as a political leader, voting rights activist, and novelist.

Previously announced Juneteenth program highlights include: the 30th anniversary screening and reunion of the feature film, “The Five Heartbeats” featuring a conversation with the cast, the world premiere of Season 2 of Oprah Winfrey Network’s “David Makes Man” followed by a discussion with series creator, executive producer, and Academy-Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, and the world premiere of the documentary “Stockholm Syndrome” following musician A$AP Rocky exploring his life and career while fighting for his freedom after being arrested in Stockholm, Sweden.

“We are aiming to uplift and amplify the voices of today’s most exciting Black storytellers, artists, and creators and pay homage to those who have come before them. Juneteenth is a holiday of celebration and remembrance, and I sincerely hope that we’ve captured that spirit with this collection of work.” said Loren Hammonds, VP, Immersive Programming, Senior Programmer Film & Immersive at Tribeca Festival.

Tribeca’s Juneteenth programming, in partnership with Indeed, takes place throughout the Festival, which runs June 9-20. For more information and festival passes check out: www.tribecafilm.com/festival

Pictured: Stacey Abrams by Kevin Lowery & A$AP Rocky’s “Stockholm Syndrome”