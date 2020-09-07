Tribeca Film donates to Black Lives Matter

Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, has announced the schedule for the “Tribeca Drive-In” series, which will feature a slate of over 30 iconic films hosted at drive-in theaters and venues in Los Angeles, New York, Texas, Miami and Seattle.

Audiences can purchase tickets at TribecaFilm.com and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

“Straight Outta Compton,” “Girls Trip,” “Bridesmaids” to “Spy Kids,” the Tribeca Drive-In series, which kicked off last week has included screenings of “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “Jaws,” “E.T The Extra Terrestrial.” Select films will also start with a special intro taped for audiences from the filmmakers and/or actors of those titles including “Love & Basketball” introduced by director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Jerry Maguire” introduced by director Cameron Crowe and “Back To The Future” introduced by Michael J. Fox.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

The event kicked off July 2 and takes place each weekend (Thursday through Sunday) through to August 2. The full list of programming and ticket info can be found at TribecaFilm.com.