Top Ten
Tribeca Film donates to Black Lives Matter
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 07/09/20

Established in 2003 by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca operates a network of entertainment businesses including the annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca Drive-In At The Rose Bowl, Presented By Tribeca Enterprises, In Partnership With IMAX, AT&T And Walmart

Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, has announced the schedule for the “Tribeca Drive-In” series, which will feature a slate of over 30 iconic films hosted at drive-in theaters and venues in Los Angeles, New York, Texas, Miami and Seattle.

Audiences can purchase tickets at TribecaFilm.com and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

Straight Outta Compton,” “Girls Trip,” “Bridesmaids” to “Spy Kids,” the Tribeca Drive-In series, which kicked off last week has included screenings of “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “Jaws,” “E.T The Extra Terrestrial.”  Select films will also start with a special intro taped for audiences from the filmmakers and/or actors of those titles including “Love & Basketball” introduced by director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Jerry Maguire” introduced by director Cameron Crowe and “Back To The Future” introduced by Michael J. Fox.

Tribeca Drive-In At The Rose Bowl, Presented By Tribeca Enterprises, In Partnership With IMAX, AT&T And Walmart

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

The event kicked off July 2 and takes place each weekend (Thursday through Sunday) through to August 2. The full list of programming and ticket info can be found at TribecaFilm.com.

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Tribeca Film donates to Black Lives Matter

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 07/09/20

Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray Debut New CBD Product

Photo Credit: DeMorris Marable, Caribpress, Event, 07/09/20

Black Groups Drag FDA Into Lawsuit Over Newport, Kool Other Menthol Cigs

Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media, CaribPress, News, 07/08/20

50% of all the new coronavirus cases are among residents between the ages of 18-40

CNS, Community, 07/07/20

US immigration authorities to modify student visas

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 07/07/20

San Mateo County has the greatest number of self-response rate in California

Pilar Marrero | EMS, CaribPress, Census, 07/02/20

‘Our economy is roaring back,’ says President Donald Trump

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 07/02/20

Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Zendaya invited to join Film Academy

Samantha Ofole-Prince, CARIBPRESS, Entertainment, 07/01/20

Google Doodle celebrates LGBTQ+ Rights Activist Marsha P. Johnson

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 06/30/20

Final SEE-LA and Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, LAFC Veggie Box Giveaway on July 1

Contributing Writer, CaribPress, Sports News, 06/30/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in