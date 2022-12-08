Uncategorized
Tributes pour in for Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.
Staff writer, Caribpress, Music, 08/12/22

Mr Waite Jr was a “musical legend” who “inspired many young musicians”, the Birmingham band said.

Tributes have been paid following the death of reggae band Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.IMAG

The band, known for 80s hit “Pass the Dutchie” that sold more than five million copies worldwide, announced the death of the 55-year-old earlier.

Mr Waite Jr was a “musical legend” who “inspired many young musicians”, the Birmingham band said.

They formed in 1979 with members Dennis Seaton, Michael Grant, Kelvin Grant, Mr Waite Jr and Patrick Waite.

‘Pass the Dutchie;’ has once again become a favorite hit, with the band performing the song at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony.

View original tweet on Twitter
Waite Jr. was just 12 years old when he formed the Musical Youth with his brother, Patrick Waite (bassist) who died in 1985. They recruited the Grant brothers, Kelvin on guitar and Michael on keyboards. Vocalist Dennis Seaton joined the band later as frontman.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Tributes pour in for Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.

Staff writer, Caribpress, Music, 08/12/22

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ getting a third season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/11/22

Rise in Interracial Marriages a Counter Narrative to Hate and Division

Jenny Manrique | EMS, CaribPress, 08/10/22

President Joe Biden tests negative For COVID remains in isolation

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, health, 08/09/22

The Stellar Awards takes place in Atlanta

Photo Credit: Central City Productions, Caribpress, Event, 08/03/22

Stellar Gospel Music Award winners announced

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/03/22

COVID in California: Study Finds That Pandemic Has Lowered the Life Expectancy of Black Californians

Edward Henderson | CBM, Carib Press, 07/29/22

Black Property Owners: Law Requiring Landlords to Pay Tenants Is “Ill Conceived

Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media, CaribPress, News, 07/27/22

San Bernardino Police Avoid DOJ Investigation By Claiming Black Man They Shot Had A Gun

Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media, CaribPress, News, 07/25/22

EMS-CBM EDITORIAL – SB 911

Sandy Close and Regina Brown Wilson, CaribPress, Politics, 07/21/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in