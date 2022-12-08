Tributes pour in for Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.

Mr Waite Jr was a “musical legend” who “inspired many young musicians”, the Birmingham band said.

Tributes have been paid following the death of reggae band Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.

The band, known for 80s hit “Pass the Dutchie” that sold more than five million copies worldwide, announced the death of the 55-year-old earlier.

They formed in 1979 with members Dennis Seaton, Michael Grant, Kelvin Grant, Mr Waite Jr and Patrick Waite. ‘Pass the Dutchie;’ has once again become a favorite hit, with the band performing the song at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony.

Waite Jr. was just 12 years old when he formed the Musical Youth with his brother, Patrick Waite (bassist) who died in 1985. They recruited the Grant brothers, Kelvin on guitar and Michael on keyboards. Vocalist Dennis Seaton joined the band later as frontman.