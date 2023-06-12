Tributes pour in for TV Icon Norman Lear

A television and film writer/producer whose dynamic career in Hollywood has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, has died at age 101.

Lear was behind the sitcoms and series “All in the Family,” “Good Times,” “Maude, “One Day at a Time,” “The Jeffersons,” “Different Strokes,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Sanford & Son.” Beginning with “All in the Family” in 1971, his shows tackled topics of racism, feminism and social inequalities and were considered a bold move at that time.

Lear is a 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree; a recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 1999, the Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016; and a proud member of the inaugural group of inductees to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1984. He has won six Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe.

In a lengthy post, Tyler Perry recalled his first encounter with the icon which was a lunch meeting at Lear’s home.

“I got a chance to tell him how he had helped save my life. I shared with him that he taught me to dream a bigger dream by his example. He was 100 years old at the time, but sharp as ever. Full of wisdom and great advice, and I took it all in. Just before I left, I asked, “At 100 years old what are you looking forward to?” Without any hesitation he said, “Tomorrow.” It was such a simple but powerful lesson to live your life fully one day at a time. So today, sadly, I say goodbye and I salute a veteran.”