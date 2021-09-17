Top Ten
Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister defutes Nicki Minaj’s claim
Katherine Tucker, 09/17/21

Minaj sparked an international furor when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent after being vaccinated.

Nicki-MinajTrinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday criticized as “false” the claim by American rapper Nicki Minaj that a person on the Caribbean island suffered swollen testicles after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Trinidad-born Minaj sparked an international furor when she alleged on Twitter that her cousin in Trinidad refuses to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent after being vaccinated.
“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” Minaj, who has 22.6 million Twitter followers, said on Monday.
The comments triggered an international backlash, with senior US and British coronavirus officials condemning the claims.
Deyalsingh also denounced the statement by the Grammy-nominated artist as a waste of time.
“One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” Deyalsingh said.
Enter your email or view the Vault By CNN webpage to own a piece of CNN History with blockchain technology.
close dialog

 

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister defutes Nicki Minaj’s claim

Katherine Tucker, 09/17/21

Los Angeles County announced the availability of a “modified quarantine” system

CNS, Community, 09/17/21

North Carolina’s multi-racial advocates demand redistricting fairness – Leary of state hIstory

Khalil Abdullah, EMS, CaribPress, Politics, Redistricting, 09/16/21

Procedure set to determine final U.S. Representative in 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions Leage

09/15/21

After Winning Recall Election, Newsom Says “Let’s Get Back to Work”

Antonio‌ ‌Ray‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌|‌ ‌CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 09/15/21

COVID-Relief Grants Target Nonprofits and Small Businesses 

Mark Hedin, EMS, CaribPress, Finance, Covid-19, 09/11/21

Rights and Rules: 5 Things You Should Know If You’re Voting on Election Day

Edward Henderson | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 09/10/21

‘With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,’ said Judge Sheindlin

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 09/09/21

Turnout will decide recall election -

Mark Hedin, EMS, CaribPress, Politics, 09/08/21

Vaccinated people were more likely to experience a reduction in mental distress

CNS, Health, 09/08/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in