Trump is now the first former U.S. president to ever be indicted on criminal charges
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 03/31/23

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president on Thursday.

Joe Tacopina, who represents Trump, told the AP that a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president on Thursday (March 30) after months of deliberation. The charges against Trump haven’t been made public as of Thursday evening.

Trump, 76, who has already announced his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is accused of paying $130,000 in hush money to Daniels during the latter portion of his successful presidential campaign in 2016. Daniels claimed that she had a sexual encounter with the married Trump in 2006, which the former president has denied.

Trump is now the first former U.S. president to ever be indicted on criminal charges. The 76-year-old was expected to surrender to authorities next week, a source with knowledge of the situation told the AP, though speaking anonymously as they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter.

Trump announced his intention to re-run for president in the upcoming 2024 election in November 2022, two years after he was defeated by Joe Biden during his re-election campaign in 2020.

