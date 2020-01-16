Co-hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker , the star-studded event celebrates the 40-year legacy of Radio One and honors iconic pioneers in film, television and music for their impact on their industries and humanitarian contributions within the community.

TV One will air “Represent: 40 Years of Nurturing Change with Cathy Hughes” which features in-depth one-on-one conversations with actor Billy Porter and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, highlighting their lasting impact on black culture. The special also includes commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, along with Radio One personalities Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson, and more sharing the impact that working at Radio One had on their careers.