TV One commemorates MLK Day by honoring African American luminaries
The televised event will showcase the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.
Co-hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker, the star-studded event celebrates the 40-year legacy of Radio One and honors iconic pioneers in film, television and music for their impact on their industries and humanitarian contributions within the community.
TV One will air “Represent: 40 Years of Nurturing Change with Cathy Hughes” which features in-depth one-on-one conversations with actor Billy Porter and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, highlighting their lasting impact on black culture. The special also includes commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, along with Radio One personalities Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson, and more sharing the impact that working at Radio One had on their careers.
Lil’ Kim, Corinne Foxx, Aaron Walton, Billy Porter and Clarence Avant are among the show’s presenters. The event will also feature performances from Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Brandy, Grammy-nominated rapper Wale, new artist Jac Ross, Pastor Charles Jenkins, along with a special musical tribute to the late, two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, James Ingram, by Chanté Moore, Eric Benét, Ne-Yo, and Al B. Sure! Special appearances by Alfred Liggins, III, veteran radio personality Tom Joyner, entrepreneur and TV personality Ray J, rapper/radio host Da Brat and Reach Media/Radio One personalities Willie Moore, Jr. and Dyana Williams round out the show.
The televised event will showcase the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.