TV One to air piece on rapper DMX
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/14/21

Launched in January 2004, TV One serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming.

DMXTV One to air piece featuring the late rapper DMX in his final interview on Sunday, May 16 at 8 P.M. ET/7C

Their autobiographical series “Uncensored” explores the lives of popular personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers.

Sunday night’s episode featuring DMX will highlight the rapper in his own words as he discusses his more than 30-year career and legacy in hip hop.

Raised in Yonkers, New York, by his mother, DMX was considered a “problem” as early as kindergarten. A tumultuous relationship with his mother caused him to bounce between boys’ homes and eventually detention centers. However, battle rapping solidified his love for the art, and his first break was a feature in The Source Magazine’s Unsigned Hype column in 1991. In 1992, he was signed to Ruffhouse Records. His debut album, It’s Dark, and Hell is Hot, didn’t arrive until 1998, but it peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200. He quickly followed up with his second album, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, making him the first living artist to release two chart-topping albums in the same year. He eventually released six more studio albums, with three more reaching No. 1 and one reaching No. 2. His success in music primed him for acting. He starred in Hype Williams’ hip hop classic “Belly” and followed that success with roles in “Romeo Must Die” and “Exit Wounds.”

