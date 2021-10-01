Twitter shared an overview of a tweet from Trump’s account on Friday (January 8) in which the president tweeted the following:

““The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Trump then shared an additional tweet in which he announced,“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter cited that the two tweets “can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” and “determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service,” amid ongoing tensions in the United States following Wednesday’s incident.

“We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Twitter announced in its assessment of Trump’s suspension.

Last Wednesday, the Twitter Safety account said Trump’s account violated the website’s rules, which include “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity,” and suspended the account for 12 hours.

Twitter removed Trump’s two most recent tweets at the time of the temporary suspension, which included a video of the president addressing the protests, but not condemning the participants and instead once again claiming that the 2020 presidential election “was stolen.”

Protesters supporting Trump stormed the United States Capitol amid the vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, forcing elected officials to evacuate the House and Senate chambers.

An announcement was made inside the Capitol ordering lawmakers to evacuate due to “an external security threat” as dozens of protesters forced their way inside the building, the Associated Press reports.

Multiple law enforcement officials confirmed an unidentified woman initially reported to be in critical condition after being shot inside the United States Capitol building during the protest has died, NBC News reports. The woman was reportedly among several people injured and transported to the hospital — where she was pronounced dead — after protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.

Both chambers were sent into recess before resuming later in the evening and confirming Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States of America.