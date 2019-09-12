Two ‘Grinches’ accused of stealing Christmas presents from foster kids

The presents were returned to the agency, and will distributed the foster children.

Police arrested a pair of “Grinches” in Red Bluff, California, after they allegedly stole Christmas presents meant for foster kids. When the staff at Children First Foster Family Agency came into work on Friday (December 6) morning, they were shocked to find that all the Christmas presents they had been storing there were missing.

They contacted the police who identified the suspects while reviewing surveillance camera footage. Investigators noticed the two had been going back and forth between a home next door to the agency. They served a warrant and found the presents inside. They took Joseph Betancourt, 24, and Marie Bennette, 40, into custody and charged them with burglary, theft, and breaking and entering.

Photo: Red Bluff Police Department