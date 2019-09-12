Uncategorized
Two ‘Grinches’ accused of stealing Christmas presents from foster kids
Staff writer, Community, 12/09/19

The presents were returned to the agency, and will distributed the foster children.

Joseph Betancourt, 24 yrs old and Marie Bennette, 40 yrs old

Joseph Betancourt, 24 yrs old and Marie Bennette, 40 yrs old

Police arrested a pair of “Grinches” in Red Bluff, California, after they allegedly stole Christmas presents meant for foster kids. When the staff at Children First Foster Family Agency came into work on Friday (December 6) morning, they were shocked to find that all the Christmas presents they had been storing there were missing.

They contacted the police who identified the suspects while reviewing surveillance camera footage. Investigators noticed the two had been going back and forth between a home next door to the agency. They served a warrant and found the presents inside. They took Joseph Betancourt, 24, and Marie Bennette, 40, into custody and charged them with burglary, theft, and breaking and entering.

The presents were returned to the agency, and will distributed the foster children.

Photo: Red Bluff Police Department

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Senegal’s “Atlantics” makes Oscar shortlist

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribprress, Entertainment, 12/16/19

Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh says she will use the 2019 Miss World position to empower women

L. Johnson, CaribPress, World News, 12/16/19

High winds forecast for SoCal

Staff writer, CNS, Community, 12/16/19

Diane Warren honored at AIDS Fundraising Gala

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 12/13/19

Trailer released for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s latest drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/13/19

Actor Danny Aiello dead at age 86

Caribpress, News,, 12/13/19

“I am humbled to be in the company of the other legends in this category,” says Jamie Foxx of his SAG Award nomination

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/12/19

Six Questions for Film Festival Director Nia Malika-Dixon

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Film, Community, 12/12/19

Gas prices on the decrease in Los Angeles County

Staff writer, CNS, Community, 12/11/19

Urban One, Inc. Celebrates 40 Years of Radio One

By Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photo Credit: Urban One, Inc, Caribpress, Event, 12/10/19

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in