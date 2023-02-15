Tyler Perry Exhibit opens at The Tubman Museum

The Tubman Museum will open the Tyler Perry Exhibition featuring the work and life of the filmmaker, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist and marks the first time Perry will be featured in a museum chronicling his work and life.

“Tyler Perry’s life is comparable to Harriet Tubman: once you overcome something, you can elevate someone, bring them up with you,” says Tubman Museum Executive Director Harold Young. “Our museum focuses on the art, history, and culture of black people, and this is what Tyler Perry is all about. He’s an artist, and there’s a history being made that he brings out in his movies, plays, and shows.”

Growing up in Louisiana, Perry endured years of abuse by his father, which led him to slip into depression. Ultimately, Perry found inspiration, using his talent to create relatable characters. The museum’s objective is to showcase his story.

“The exhibit will enlighten a lot of people about parts of Mr. Perry’s life that they, most likely, didn’t know,” said Mark E. Swinton, Senior VP of scripted programming at Tyler Perry’s studios. “You know, he is a big celebrity and a public figure, but as you walk in [to the exhibit], you’ll get a sense of who he is today and what his journey was like.”

Located in Macon, GA, Tubman Museum is dedicated to educating people about the art, history, and culture of African Americans. Founded in 1981, the museum offers an educational adventure through time, from Africa to America. Prominent African American inventors, scientists and entrepreneurs are featured in the vast array of special exhibits from internationally renowned artists.