Tyler Perry says he tried to commit sucide

“I was in so much pain and thought it was the only way to make the pain go way,” shares the actor, director and producer in an emotional video.

Tyler Perry has posted a video on social media to share his own suicidal attempts.

In reaction to the death of DJ Stephen aka “tWitch,” Perry said he had met the DJ a couple of times and then shared his own past struggles with mental health, revealing he attempted suicide “a couple of times” as he was in so much pain due to abuse. In a video posted on Facebook, Perry said he was shocked to hear of Boss’ death and is sharing his own story in hopes of helping those who are going through difficult times. Boss, a professional dancer and longtime DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died Tuesday, Dec. 13,, at a hotel in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 40-year-old died by suicide, a representative confirmed to the outlet.

Perry encouraged those who may be struggling to reach out for help and “think about what the other side could be.” “It could be amazing,” he said. “Don’t let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of light,” he added stating that his life is “full of joy.” “I’m a living witness, you can make it through it,” he said. “And I’m so glad my attempts didn’t work.”

“I didn’t think it would get any better,” he said. “I had endured so much pain, so much abuse — sexual abuse. It was all so hard to just move through that I thought the only way to make this better, to make this pain go away is to end my life. Had any of those attempts happened, I would’ve missed the best part of my life,” Perry continued. “Please ask for help.”

Perry is best known for his portrayal of the sassy Madea Simmons. With 17 feature films, 20 stage plays, seven television shows, a New York Times bestselling book, Perry, according to Forbes, is currently worth an estimated $1 billion. The actor was included in The Forbes 400, which lists the wealthiest American citizens who own assets in the country.