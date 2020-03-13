U-Haul offering free storage to college students displaced as a result Covid-19

U-Haul is alleviating some stress for college students by offering 30 days of free self-storage of any of them displaced because of the coronavirus. The company explains, “Many schools are taking precautions to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus by ending terms early and sending students home. We are ready to help with several moving and self-storage options, including special rates for truck and trailer rentals.”

In another statement, they mention, “You or someone you know may be scrambling to figure out how to quickly move or store your belongings until school resumes. We are standing by and ready to help.” U-Haul adds that there is limited availability based on location, and the minimum age to rent a truck from them is 18. Visit their website for information on this deal.