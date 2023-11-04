U.S. Women’s National Team Defeats Republic of Ireland 1-0

St. LOUIS, Mo. (April 11, 2023) – The U.S. Women’s National Team beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in front of an electric crowd of 22,294 fans at CITYPARK in the second international friendly over four days between the two World Cup-bound teams. Defender Alana Cook celebrated her 26th birthday in memorable fashion as she scored her first international goal and became just the third player in USWNT history to score on her birthday, joining Mia Hamm and Alex Morgan.

The USA got off to a hot start as defender and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who was recognized in her hometown before the game for her 200th cap milestone, came close to opening the scoring off a corner kick in the third minute as she crashed into the box and connected with a powerful header that rattled off the crossbar. The chance almost ended her record of 215 games without scoring for the USA.

Ireland had a couple of chances in the first half, the first of which came in the eighth minute with a shot from distance from midfielder Katie McCabe that USA goalkeeper Casey Murphy saved comfortably, and another in the 24th minute after a deflection following a low, driven pass into the box sent the ball straight up in the air, forcing Murphy to knock it out for a corner as it fell near the mouth of goal.

The USA scored what would turn out to be the game-winner in the 43rd minute as Cook sent a long ball into the box from at least 40 yards out that sailed over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. With the goal, Cook became the 117th player to score for the USWNT and the second defender to score for the USA this year.

With the lead in hand, the U.S. did well to lock down its defense in the second half. Deploying all six of its substitutions, which included five in the second half in addition to defender Tierna Davidson, who entered the match in the 29th minute for Sauerbrunn in a calculated change to manage minutes, the team did well to continue creating chances while ultimately denying the visitors of any dangerous chances on target.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski made six changes to tonight’s starting lineup from the April 8 meeting between the teams and by the end of this match, the entire 11 on the field was different than the starters from the 2-0 win over Ireland four days ago.

Murphy recorded her 10th career shutout, making her the ninth goalkeeper in USWNT history to reach double-digit shutouts. She joins Hope Solo (102 shutouts), Briana Scurry (72), Alyssa Naeher (53), Nicole Barnhart (24), Siri Mullinix (21), Mary Harvey (13), Saskia Webber (13) and Amy Allmann Griffin (10).