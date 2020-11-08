Uncategorized
“Unhinged” to open in American theaters
By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/11/20

Check out the trailer below:

Moviegoers who have been waiting for that in-person cinema experience could soon get to see Russell Crowe’s latest drama on the big screen.

Unhinged

Solstice Studios recently announced that “Unhinged” will open August 21st, 2020, making it the first new wide release in American movie theaters since they shut down in March due to Covid-19.  The release date plans for “Unhinged” have changed a few times due to the dynamic nature of reopening movie theaters in the midst of a pandemic, but with moviegoers expressing a clear desire to return to theaters this summer (80% say they will definitely attend), Solstice’s partners have answered this call by employing advanced sterilization and filtration methods, social distanced seating, no-touch payment systems, and many other measures to prioritize safety over all else.

Directed by Derrick Borte, from a screenplay by Carl Ellsworth, the film which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie, follows a young woman who is harassed by a seemingly unstable stranger following a road rage incident.

