United Auto Workers union expand strike

A total of 40,000 workers, roughly 27% of the autoworkers’ workforce, have joined the picket lines since the strike started in September.

The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike on Monday (October 23) as talks between the union and the Big Three U.S. automakers, Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors, have stalled.

The union said that 6,800 workers walked off the job at a Stellantis factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, that produces Ram 1500 trucks. Officials blamed Stellantis for the strike, calling the company’s latest offer the “worst proposal” it has seen during negotiations.

“Despite having the highest revenue, the highest profits (North American and global), the highest profit margins, and the most cash in reserve, Stellantis lags behind both Ford and General Motors in addressing the demands of their UAW workforce,” the union said in a statement.

They are demanding annual pay raises of more than 40%, increased cost-of-living adjustments, an end to wage tiers, better health insurance plans and pensions, and a shorter workweek. They are also negotiating policies for electric vehicle battery plants.