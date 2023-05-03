Photo Galleries
‘UnPrisoned’ premieres in Hollywood
Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta / The Walt Disney Company, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/06/23

Attendees included Affion Crockett, Jimmy Jam, Terrence Terrell and Kelz Washington.

Affion Crockett, Jimmy Jam, Terrence Terrell, Kelz Washington, Tara Duncan, President of Onyx Collective and Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature were attendees at the red carpet premiere for the new half-hour comedy series, ‘UnPrisoned,’ at The Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles.

Onyx Collective hosted the screening of  “UnPrisoned” which is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Creator/Executive Producer Tracy McMillan, Showrunner/Executive Producer Yvette Lee Bowser, Executive Producer/Star Kerry Washington, and Executive Producer/Star Delroy Lindo attended the red carpet, along with cast members Faly Rakotohavana, Marque Richardson, Jordyn McIntosh, Jee Young, and Executive Producers Joy Gorman Wettels and Pilar Savone.

Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been recently been released from prison.

The 8-episode scripted series is produced by ABC Signature and will release all episodes exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. on March 10th.

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

California Legislative Analyst’s Office Offers “Paths” For Reparations Payments

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, Reparation News, 03/07/23

Oscar preparations begin in Hollywood

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/06/23

‘UnPrisoned’ premieres in Hollywood

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta / The Walt Disney Company, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/06/23

California Black Media Political Playback: Black Advocates Celebrate Women’s History Month

Tanu Henry and Maxim Elramsisy | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 03/06/23

‘I got Summertime ringing in my ear f***** drums,’ says Chris Rock

Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/05/23

COVID-19 call centers and testing sites are closing across the United States

Staff writer, Health, 03/03/23

Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago loses bid for a second term

Staff writer, Politics, 03/01/23

Bill To Ban The Sale Of Tobacco Products To Those Born After 2007

AP News, Community, 02/27/23

‘Creed III’ screens in Atlanta

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Film, entertainnment, 02/26/23

‘Harlem’ will receive the CCA’s Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE)

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/26/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in