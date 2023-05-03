‘UnPrisoned’ premieres in Hollywood

Affion Crockett, Jimmy Jam, Terrence Terrell, Kelz Washington, Tara Duncan, President of Onyx Collective and Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature were attendees at the red carpet premiere for the new half-hour comedy series, ‘UnPrisoned,’ at The Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles.

Onyx Collective hosted the screening of “UnPrisoned” which is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Creator/Executive Producer Tracy McMillan, Showrunner/Executive Producer Yvette Lee Bowser, Executive Producer/Star Kerry Washington, and Executive Producer/Star Delroy Lindo attended the red carpet, along with cast members Faly Rakotohavana, Marque Richardson, Jordyn McIntosh, Jee Young, and Executive Producers Joy Gorman Wettels and Pilar Savone.

Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been recently been released from prison.

The 8-episode scripted series is produced by ABC Signature and will release all episodes exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. on March 10th.