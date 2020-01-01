“Unsung” to feature R&B group Dru Hill

TV One’s longest-running and award-winning documentary series “Unsung” continues its stellar run with an all-new season premiering Sunday, February 23 at 10 P.M. ET/9C.

The season continues with memorable stories of influential artists including rap’s first female star MC Roxanne Shante; singer/actor Christopher Williams; funk and disco band Skyy; the “Mother of Freestyle” Shannon; Grammy Award-winning crooner behind the 1972 number one single “Me and Mrs. Jones,” Billy Paul; vocal powerhouse Betty Wright, best known for the 70s hit single “Clean Up Woman;” multi-Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau; and Atlanta hip hop quartetGoodie Mob.

“Unsung” nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information – (Series or Special), celebrates the lives of trailblazing musicians whose full stories and journeys have yet to be explored. Through first-hand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight.

The show is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton with Executive Producer Mark Rowland and Co-Executive Producer Kysha Mounia. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Brigitte McCray is Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Production