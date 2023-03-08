Uplifting Minds II conference sets date

This annual entertainment conference is hosted by industry executives and it will take place on Saturday November 11, 2023.

The upcoming 24th Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” will have a professional panel Q&A session, a talent showcase and competition for singers, songwriters, dancers, and actors where the acts with the top three scores win over $18,000 in products, services and cash.

This event will be sponsored by the Vanguard Affinity Group (VAG) and the Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA).

VAG, which is run by actor, author, and filmmaker Draper Winston, offers public relations, branding, legal consult, and production services and have several actors on their roster that include actress/model Katyiah Carter, Jamaal Randall and Santosha Nicole. Connie Pheiff heads TCAA, whose clients include Joel Green, former NBA forward for Rider Broncs and Vera Jones.

Performers at this empowering conference have an opportunity to be signed to independent labels, management companies, and or talent agencies. Prizes include free studio time, free mixing and mastering, free legal advice and contracts, free A&R coaching, a scholarship to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

If interested in performing for the panel or in the professional showcase check out UpliftingMinds2.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com for more details.

(Pictured): Connie Pheiff (TCAA) and Draper Winston (VAG)