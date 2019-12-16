Photo Galleries
Urban One, Inc. Celebrates 40 Years of Radio One
By Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photo Credit: Urban One, Inc, Caribpress, Event, 12/10/19

The event will air on January 20, 2020, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, at 8P.M./7C on TV One.

A surprise performance by Grammy Award-winning icon Anita Baker and a heartfelt tribute to the late singer/songwriter James Ingram were some of the highlights as some of the biggest names in film, television, and music gathered for a star-studded affair at the annual Urban One Honors.

Honored was veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone, who received a Lifetime Achievement accolade, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott was presented with a Music Innovation award by rapper Lil’ Kim’s which brought Elliott to tears and Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon by his daughter, fellow actress Corinne Foxx. Other honorees included Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper who received the Represent Change Honor and actor/dancer and star of “Pose,” Ryan Jamaal Swain who received the Represent Pride Honor. Executive legend Clarence Avant, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter all received special honors.

