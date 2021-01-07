USWNT to take on Mexico in the send-off series, presented by Visa

The U.S Women’s National Team will play the first of its final two matches before heading to Japan for the delayed 2020 Olympics when it kicks off the WNT Send-Off Series, presented by Visa, on July 1 with a matchup against Mexico. The Concacaf foes will square off at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and TUDN. Official kickoff is slated for 7:38 p.m. ET with pre-match coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

The USA heads into the match against Mexico in the midst of a 42-game unbeaten streak, one shy of matching the second-longest such streak in program history. In its most recent on-field action, the USA won all three of its matches at the WNT Summer Series in Texas, beating Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria.

Some of the biggest news however came off the field, as USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski unveiled the 18-player squad for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday, June 23. The team features seven first-time Olympians and 17 World Cup champions.

The USA’s final match before departing for its pre-Olympic training camp in Miyazaki, Japan, will also take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field against Mexico on July 5, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and the TUDN App as the Send-Off Series comes to a close.

USWNT DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (2): 18-Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 5), 1-Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 71)

DEFENDERS (6): 17-Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG; 69/0), 12-Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 32/1), 6-Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 114/24), 5-Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 138/2), 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 186/0), 14-Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 54/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): 6-Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 110/20), 9-Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 96/21), 16-Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 55/14), 6-Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 24/4), 3-Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage; 75/22)

FORWARDS (5): 7-Tobin Heath (Unattached; 169/33), 10-Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 304/125), 13-Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 178/110), 11-Christen Press (Unattached; 147/61), 15-Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 177/59)