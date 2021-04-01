‘Vaccines and testing are both necessary,’ says Dr. Erika Flores Uribes

As LA County and the rest of the state re-opens, residents relaxing on the measures that have brought down infection, combined with new variants of the virus that spread easily, could bring about a new surge.

Dr. Erika Flores Uribe, director of the COVID-19 Testing Equity Collaborative at LA County Department of Health Services has issued a warming to Socal residents to continue to get tested for Covid-19.

“Vaccines AND testing are both necessary,” says Flores Uribe. “Testing is especially important now as the vaccine rolls out across our communities to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone should get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Vaccines save lives – potentially your life and the lives of your loved ones.”

Testing continues to be more accessible to communities most impacted by COVID-19 and LA County Department of Health Services has expanded testing availability in the most impacted communities. It has partnered with community-based organizations (CBOs) throughout LA County to urge residents to continue testing for COVID-19 as a necessary step to stop its spread, while vaccination efforts continue to roll out. With walk-up, drive-up, and mobile testing locations all over the county that do not require an appointment, testing has never been easier. Testing is also free regardless of insurance or immigration status. All personal information is safe and private, and a driver’s license or Social Security number is not required.

LA County Department of Health Services continues to make getting tested for COVID-19 as convenient and easy as possible. Testing is still free and widely available, with many walk-up testing sites that do not require an appointment. Individuals looking to get tested should call their doctor first. If they do not have a doctor, they can call 211 or visit COVIDHelpLA.org for more information.

Meanwhile, new guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless in a large crowd of strangers.