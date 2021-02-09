Uncategorized
Variety to honor entertainment executive Channing Dungey
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/07/21

Variety’s  Power of Women: Los Angeles will return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on Thursday, September 30.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey

Variety has announced the honorees for their upcoming Power of Women: Los Angeles, which will return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Some of this year’s honorees include trailblazing entertainment executive Channing Dungey, who, as Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman, is the first woman to run television operations in the Studio’s history; award-winning writer, activist and the youngest inaugural poet in American history, Amanda Gorman; two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Lorde

Each of the honorees will be featured on the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue on September 29th.  The issue will include a feature, the annual Women’s Impact Report, which highlights the top 50 women working in media and entertainment who made an impact this year on the industry. Additionally, Variety has partnered with Sweet, the enterprise-focused NFT solution, to gift each honoree with a special NFT of their cover. All attendees will receive a commemorative NFT of the Power of Women invitation.

“Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honorees,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, President and Group Publisher of Variety. “We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honorees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”

