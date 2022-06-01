Top Ten
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts Family STEM Event
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 06/28/22

The event, featuring a host of NASA astronauts and representatives, was part of a larger initiative designed to inspire future scientists, mathematicians and space explorers

Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Family STEM Event and “Lightyear” Screening Tonight with Stars Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba in Attendance

In collaboration with NASA, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hosted an evening of STEM activities for military families and local STEM students and their families at the United States Naval Observatory.

Joining the celebration, which culminated in the screening of Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” were stars Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba, who lend their voices to Izzy and Alisha Hawthorne in the movie. NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn, who was a consultant on the film, was also in attendance, and shared details about his stint at the International Space Station.

The event, featuring a host of NASA astronauts and representatives, was part of a larger initiative designed to increase student STEM engagement and inspire future scientists, mathematicians and space explorers. 

“Lightyear” is playing in theaters.

Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Family STEM Event and “Lightyear” Screening Tonight with Stars Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba in Attendance (courtesy of The Whitehouse)

Vice President Kamala Harris hosts Family STEM Event

