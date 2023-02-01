Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Anna Diop nominated for Critics Choice Super Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards. The event honors the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

“The Batman” leads this year’s film nominees, earning six nominations including Best Superhero Movie. Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell each received nods for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie, while Zoë Kravitz is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” also snagged six nominations with Letitia Wright receiving a nomination for Best Actress for the film. Anna Diop earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Horror movie for the film “Nanny,” while Daniel Kaluuya received a Best Actor in a Sci-Fi movie for “Nope.”

The television category sees both Angela Bassett (“9-1-1″) and Queen Latifah (“The Equalizer”) battling for Best Actress in an Action series. Samuel L. Jackson and Chiwetel Ejiofor were also nominated for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Jackson for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” and Ejiofor for “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” “Evil,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Boys,” and “What We Do in the Shadows” tied for the most television nominations, with each project garnering four nods. Mike Colter from “Evil” garnered a nomination for Best Actor in a Horror Series, while Niecy Nash-Betts will vie for Best Actress in a Horror Series.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists.