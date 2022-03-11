Vivica A. Fox to Host 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards

ARTAS – American Reality TV Awards recognizes the year’s highest achievers in unscripted television production and will premiere virtually.

Recognizing the year’s highest achievers in unscripted television production, the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) will premiere on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET .

Reality TV Veteran Tiffany “New York” Pollard is the ARTAS 2022 Hall of Fame Inductee and there will be special appearances from Sofía Vergara, Steve Harvey, Courteney Cox, Jerry O’Connell, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins.

The 60-minute show is produced in partnership with Reel Mood and celebrates the genre’s “best-in-class” across 21 individual categories. The American Reality Television Awards highlights unscripted and digital shows; series stars and celebrity talent; the production and creative teams behind the scenes; and platforms and networks that bring unscripted content to viewers. Network, cable, streaming shows and reality personalities are eligible every year, with votes collected worldwide generating millions of votes.

Award show categories include: Outstanding Cast, Outstanding Competition Show, Most Creative Challenge, Outstanding Digital Reality Series, Outstanding Docu-Series, Best Editing, Best Feel Good Show, Outstanding Game Show, Guilty Pleasure Show, Outstanding Host, International Reality Series, Outstanding Judging Panel, Outstanding Kids Reality Series, Best Lifestyle Show, Outstanding New Show.

The 9th Annual American Reality TV Award (ARTAS) will be available to stream on OUTtv’s platforms below: ● USA: OUTtv.com, the OUTtv Apple TV channel, OUTtv on the Roku Channel and Xfinity ● Canada: OUTtv.com, the OUTtv Apple TV channel and the OUTtv Prime Video Channel ● Australia: OUTtv.com and the OUTtv Prime Video Channel ● UK and Ireland: Froot.tv ● Rest of the World: OUTtv.com