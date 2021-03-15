The Hulu Original film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” also garnered one nomination with a Best Actress nomination for Andra Day’s performance.
Disney+ received its first Oscar nominations since launching in 2019. The service is home to a variety of nominated content including Disney and Pixar’s “Onward and “Soul” both nominated for Best Animated Feature, with “Soul” also receiving nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound; “Mulan” receiving nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects; Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” receiving a nomination for Best Visual Effects; and Disney and Pixar’s “Burrow” receiving a nomination for Best Animated Short Film.
The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Check out a complete list of all TWDC nominations is below.
2021 NOMINATIONS
NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures)
6 Nominations
- Best Motion Picture – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao
- Best Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand
- Best Achievement in Directing – Chloé Zhao
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao
- Best Achievement in Editing – Chloé Zhao
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Joshua James Richards
SOUL (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+ / Disney Music Group)
3 Nominations
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Original Score – Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor
- Best Achievement in Sound
MULAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
2 Nominations
- Best Costume Design
- Best Visual Effects
ONWARD (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
1 Nomination
- Best Animated Feature
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
1 Nomination
- Best Visual Effects
BURROW (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
1 Nomination
- Best Animated Short Film
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)
1 Nomination
- Best Actress – Andra Day