Walt Disney Company receives several Academy Award nominations
Edwin Chen, Caribpress, Oscars, 03/15/21

The Hulu Original film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” also garnered one nomination with a Best Actress nomination for Andra Day’s performance.

93_Oscars_KA_Poster_Horiz_4000x1333-Blue

Disney+ received its first Oscar nominations since launching in 2019. The service is home to a variety of nominated content including Disney and Pixar’s “Onward and “Soul” both nominated for Best Animated Feature, with “Soul” also receiving nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound; “Mulan” receiving nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects; Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” receiving a nomination for Best Visual Effects; and Disney and Pixar’s “Burrow” receiving a nomination for Best Animated Short Film.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Check out a complete list of all TWDC nominations is below.

2021 NOMINATIONS

 

NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures)

6 Nominations

  • Best Motion Picture – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Mollye Asher, Chloé Zhao
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand
  • Best Achievement in Directing – Chloé Zhao
  • Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao
  • Best Achievement in Editing – Chloé Zhao
  • Best Achievement in Cinematography – Joshua James Richards

 SOUL (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+ / Disney Music Group)

3 Nominations

  • Best Animated Feature
  • Best Original Score – Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor
  • Best Achievement in Sound

MULAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

2 Nominations

  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Visual Effects

ONWARD (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
1 Nomination

  • Best Animated Feature 

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

1 Nomination

  • Best Visual Effects

BURROW (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)
1 Nomination

  • Best Animated Short Film

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)
1 Nomination

  • Best Actress – Andra Day

