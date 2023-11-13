‘We are happy that our industry can take a collective sigh of relief and get back to work,’ says AAFCA Co-Founder and President Gil Robertson

The strikes are over and the African American Film Critics Association has announced that its 5th annual AAFCA Television Honors will now take place on Dec. 3.

AAFCA’s annual event, which celebrates the work of actors of color, was due to take place on August 27th but was postponed due to the industry strike.

The event which will take place at Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica will honor actress Quinta Brunson, the cast of “P-Valley,” Jessica Williams, Debbie Allen, Niecy Nash-Betts and “The 1619 Project.”

Special honorees include Jennifer Hudson, who is slated to receive the We See You Award. Actor Delroy Lindo will receive the Legacy Award, and five-time Emmy nominee Marla Gibbs will be presented with the Legend Award. The Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” will receive the Inclusion Award.

“We are happy that our industry can take a collective sigh of relief and get back to work. We love a good party here at AAFCA and we’re going to pull out all the stops to celebrate our winners and honorees. With the industry in flux for so many months, we’re really looking forward to finally getting to recognize and celebrate these incredible talents,” shared AAFCA’s Co-Founder and President Gil Robertson.

Established in 2003, AAFCA is America’s largest organization of black film critics.