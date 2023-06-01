Uncategorized
‘We need to build a more inclusive international system to fight inequalities,” says Mia Mottley
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 06/21/23

The Prime Minister of Barbados shared this at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

Barbadian prime minister

It’s a summit that aims to explore how emerging markets and developing economies can escape indebtedness, invest in their sustainable development and prosper through the global climate crisis.

Known as the Bridgetown Initiative, it is taking place in Paris and summit participants will focus on issues tackling the international financial system and how to bolster investment in emerging markets and developing economies in a way that does not incur debt.

Mia Mottley, Barbados’ first female PM, is leading the global fight and tells BBC News that her tiny country urgently needs help.

“We are all in this together”, Ms Mottley told BBC News in Paris. “If we don’t realize that, we will not act with the urgency that’s necessary to save the planet and save lives.”

The Barbadian prime minister is joint host of the Paris conference with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

