WE tv hosts premiere party for Waka Flocka Flame’s new series
By Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photo Credit: Getty Images WE tv, Caribpress, Event, 03/11/20

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” premieres Thursday, March 12 at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv.

(L-R) Kenya Moore, Tammy Rivera, Kandi Burruss, and Waka Flocka

WE tv hosted a premiere party in Atlanta at Republic Night Club in celebration of their brand-new series, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” starring rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife R&B songstress/fashion designer Tammy Rivera. Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera

Guests included  “Braxton Family Values Star” Trina Braxton, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille Sterling; actors Taja V. Simpson (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Dawn Halfkenny (“Saints & Sinners”), Anthony Dalton (“Sistas”); “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast members Drea Kelly, Ayana Fite, DJ Hurricane, Buku Abi, ReeMarkable; “Love & Hip Hop” stars Karlie Redd, Melissa Scott and Nikki Natural. Additional friends of Waka and Tammy in attendance included Quad Webb (“Married 2 Medicine”), T.S. Madison (“Queens Court”), Akbar V, Dondria.

The series follows Hip Hop’s sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

