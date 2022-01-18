Uncategorized
Weed-enthusiast Cheech Marin launches new product
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/24/22

Cheech Marin launches stoner brand

The actor, director, writer, musician best known as one half of the duo Cheech and Chong has teamed up with award-winning chef Zach Neil to launch Muncheechos, a virtual brand catering to stoners.

A delivery-only virtual brand. Muncheechos claims to be the first brand to specifically offer “stoner food.” With a menu reads like a stoner’s dream, there  are option like ‘Dope Dumplings’, chicken and scallion-stuffed fried dumplings, ‘Muncheechos Munchachos’, decadent BBQ chicken mac and cheese nachos, and ‘The Hybrid’, a salty and sweet grilled cheese with Gouda, brie, cheddar, gruyere, sliced apple and a salted caramel drizzle.They will also offer CBD-infused edibles and a selection of vegan options.

All of their food is produced in ghost kitchens and delivered straight to customers’ doors. According to the brand’s press release, demand for delivery has spiked 8,000% over the last year.download

Cheech is widely acknowledged as a cultural icon and is a paradox in the world of entertainment and the Cheech and Chong films remain the number one weekend video rentals.

Today, the recreational use of cannabis is legalized in 18 states, federal legislation is imminent.  In July, market research firm Headset, projected the cannabis market will exceed $30 billion in sales by 2023.

Photos by Getty Images

 

